CSU Bakersfield takes on Pepperdine, seeks to stop 3-game skid

Pepperdine Waves (3-7) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-7, 0-2 Big West) Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Pepperdine Waves (3-7) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-7, 0-2 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Roadrunners -2.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield will try to break its three-game slide when the Roadrunners take on Pepperdine.

The Roadrunners have gone 3-1 in home games. CSU Bakersfield gives up 80.6 points and has been outscored by 8.1 points per game.

The Waves are 0-2 on the road. Pepperdine is 1-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.4 turnovers per game.

CSU Bakersfield scores 72.5 points per game, 3.0 fewer points than the 75.5 Pepperdine gives up. Pepperdine averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than CSU Bakersfield gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dailin Smith is averaging 16.1 points for the Roadrunners. CJ Hardy is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

Danilo Dozic is shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Waves, while averaging 12 points. Aaron Clark is averaging 13.2 points and 3.1 assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

