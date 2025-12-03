CSU Bakersfield hosts Edwards and CSU Northridge

CSU Northridge Matadors (3-3) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (2-5) Bakersfield, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge plays…

CSU Northridge Matadors (3-3) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (2-5)

Bakersfield, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge plays CSU Bakersfield after Morgan Edwards scored 21 points in CSU Northridge’s 106-43 win over the Life Pacific Warriors.

The Roadrunners are 0-3 on their home court. CSU Bakersfield has a 0-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Matadors are 0-3 on the road. CSU Northridge averages 75.3 points and has outscored opponents by 13.6 points per game.

CSU Bakersfield’s average of 4.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game CSU Northridge gives up. CSU Northridge averages 5.0 more points per game (75.3) than CSU Bakersfield gives up to opponents (70.3).

The Roadrunners and Matadors face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chrishawn Coleman is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Roadrunners. Marley Langi is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Rita Nazario averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Matadors, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 46.7% from beyond the arc. Edwards is averaging 8.7 points and 1.5 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.