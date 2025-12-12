CSU Bakersfield faces Seattle U, aims to halt 3-game slide

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (2-7, 0-2 Big West) at Seattle U Redhawks (4-5) Seattle; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: CSU…

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (2-7, 0-2 Big West) at Seattle U Redhawks (4-5)

Seattle; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield looks to end its three-game skid with a win against Seattle U.

The Redhawks are 3-1 on their home court. Seattle U is seventh in the WCC scoring 67.1 points while shooting 41.9% from the field.

The Roadrunners are 2-2 in road games. CSU Bakersfield is ninth in the Big West with 22.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Tena Ikidi averaging 4.9.

Seattle U is shooting 41.9% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 43.7% CSU Bakersfield allows to opponents. CSU Bakersfield’s 35.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.6 percentage points lower than Seattle U has given up to its opponents (42.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ella Brubaker is shooting 44.9% and averaging 14.7 points for the Redhawks. Andjela Bigovic is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Chrishawn Coleman is averaging 16.4 points and 2.6 steals for the Roadrunners. Morgan Hawkins is averaging nine points and 1.9 steals.

