CSU Bakersfield faces Eastern Washington following Coleman’s 25-point outing

Eastern Washington Eagles (6-5) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-7, 0-2 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield takes on Eastern Washington after Chrishawn Coleman scored 25 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 67-55 win against the Cal State-East Bay Pioneers.

The Roadrunners are 1-5 in home games. CSU Bakersfield has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Eagles are 2-4 on the road. Eastern Washington ranks third in the Big Sky with 25.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Kourtney Grossman averaging 9.1.

CSU Bakersfield’s average of 4.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Eastern Washington allows. Eastern Washington averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game CSU Bakersfield gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coleman averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, scoring 17.6 points while shooting 30.0% from beyond the arc. Morgan Hawkins is averaging 9.4 points and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

Elyn Bowers is shooting 40.0% and averaging 13.3 points for the Eagles. Jaecy Eggers is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 61.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 64.7 points, 35.3 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

