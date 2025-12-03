CSU Bakersfield faces CSU Northridge following Smith’s 30-point outing

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-4) at CSU Northridge Matadors (3-4) Northridge, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield faces…

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-4) at CSU Northridge Matadors (3-4)

Northridge, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield faces CSU Northridge after Dailin Smith scored 30 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 76-71 victory over the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Matadors are 2-0 in home games. CSU Northridge is 1-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.7 turnovers per game.

The Roadrunners are 1-4 on the road. CSU Bakersfield is ninth in the Big West with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Pierre Geneste Jr. averaging 4.5.

CSU Northridge’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game CSU Bakersfield allows. CSU Bakersfield averages 72.3 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than the 80.6 CSU Northridge allows to opponents.

The Matadors and Roadrunners meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Larry Hughes Jr. averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Matadors, scoring 16.3 points while shooting 46.0% from beyond the arc. Josh O’Garro is shooting 46.1% and averaging 12.9 points.

Smith is averaging 17.4 points for the Roadrunners. CJ Hardy is averaging 14.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

