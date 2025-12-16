Cross leads Nicholls State against Houston Christian after 20-point outing

Houston Christian Huskies (5-6, 1-2 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (2-7, 1-0 Southland) Thibodaux, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Houston Christian Huskies (5-6, 1-2 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (2-7, 1-0 Southland)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State faces Houston Christian after Zaiden Cross scored 20 points in Nicholls State’s 117-49 victory against the College of Biblical Studies Ambassadors.

The Colonels are 2-0 in home games. Nicholls State is seventh in the Southland scoring 74.4 points while shooting 42.1% from the field.

The Huskies are 1-2 in conference games. Houston Christian ranks ninth in the Southland with 30.7 rebounds per game led by Kylin Green averaging 4.7.

Nicholls State’s average of 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Houston Christian allows. Houston Christian averages 72.1 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 77.6 Nicholls State gives up to opponents.

The Colonels and Huskies face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae English is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Colonels. Jalik Dunkley is averaging 12.2 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 53.8%.

Green is averaging 11.9 points and 6.1 assists for the Huskies. Trent Johnson is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

