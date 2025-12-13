Crooks leads No. 10 Iowa State against Northern Iowa

Northern Iowa Panthers (4-5, 1-0 MVC) at Iowa State Cyclones (11-0) Ames, Iowa; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Northern Iowa Panthers (4-5, 1-0 MVC) at Iowa State Cyclones (11-0)

Ames, Iowa; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Iowa State faces Northern Iowa after Audi Crooks scored 30 points in Iowa State’s 74-69 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Cyclones are 8-0 in home games. Iowa State scores 93.8 points while outscoring opponents by 35.5 points per game.

The Panthers are 2-2 in road games. Northern Iowa is the MVC leader with 27.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Elise Jaeger averaging 10.7.

Iowa State averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Northern Iowa gives up. Northern Iowa averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Iowa State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crooks is averaging 27.8 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Cyclones. Addy Brown is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

Ryley Goebel is averaging 11 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 2.3 blocks for the Panthers. Jenna Twedt is averaging 10.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.