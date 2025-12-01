Crews leads Missouri against Notre Dame after 20-point performance

Missouri Tigers (8-0) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-3) South Bend, Indiana; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers…

Missouri Tigers (8-0) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-3)

South Bend, Indiana; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -1.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri visits Notre Dame after Jacob Crews scored 20 points in Missouri’s 86-59 win against the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Fighting Irish have gone 4-0 in home games. Notre Dame averages 75.4 points while outscoring opponents by 8.1 points per game.

The Tigers are 1-0 on the road. Missouri ranks ninth in the SEC with 27.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Shawn Phillips Jr. averaging 5.2.

Notre Dame makes 46.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.7 percentage points higher than Missouri has allowed to its opponents (38.7%). Missouri has shot at a 55.5% rate from the field this season, 14.3 percentage points greater than the 41.2% shooting opponents of Notre Dame have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Markus Burton is scoring 20.1 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Fighting Irish. Jalen Haralson is averaging 13.1 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 49.3%.

Mark Mitchell is averaging 17.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Tigers. Crews is averaging 13.1 points and 5.6 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

