Creighton visits Nebraska following Sandfort’s 20-point outing

Creighton Bluejays (5-3) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (8-0)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska hosts Creighton after Pryce Sandfort scored 20 points in Nebraska’s 72-63 victory against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

The Cornhuskers have gone 5-0 in home games. Nebraska is fourth in the Big Ten with 19.4 assists per game led by Sam Hoiberg averaging 3.8.

The Bluejays are 0-1 on the road. Creighton is sixth in the Big East with 17.0 assists per game led by Nik Graves averaging 3.8.

Nebraska averages 11.3 made 3-pointers per game, 5.8 more made shots than the 5.5 per game Creighton gives up. Creighton averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Nebraska gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rienk Mast is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Cornhuskers. Sandfort is averaging 16.1 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 44.6%.

Josh Dix is averaging 12 points and 3.4 assists for the Bluejays. Blake Harper is averaging 10.9 points and six rebounds.

