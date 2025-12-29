Creighton takes on Butler, aims for 4th straight victory

Butler Bulldogs (10-3, 1-1 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (8-5, 2-0 Big East) Omaha, Nebraska; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Butler Bulldogs (10-3, 1-1 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (8-5, 2-0 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton is looking to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory against Butler.

The Bluejays have gone 6-1 at home. Creighton is sixth in the Big East scoring 78.5 points while shooting 46.5% from the field.

The Bulldogs are 1-1 against Big East opponents. Butler averages 86.4 points while outscoring opponents by 13.4 points per game.

Creighton makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than Butler has allowed to its opponents (42.5%). Butler has shot at a 47.5% clip from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points above the 43.0% shooting opponents of Creighton have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Dix is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Bluejays. Austin Swartz is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Michael Ajayi is averaging 16.6 points and 12.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Finley Bizjack is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 6-4, averaging 78.1 points, 33.8 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 82.5 points, 35.6 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

