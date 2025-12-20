Creighton faces Marquette following Swartz’s 27-point game

Marquette Golden Eagles (5-7, 0-1 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (6-5, 1-0 Big East) Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Marquette Golden Eagles (5-7, 0-1 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (6-5, 1-0 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bluejays -7.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton plays Marquette after Austin Swartz scored 27 points in Creighton’s 98-57 victory against the Xavier Musketeers.

The Bluejays are 4-1 in home games. Creighton averages 76.7 points while outscoring opponents by 5.5 points per game.

The Golden Eagles have gone 0-1 against Big East opponents. Marquette scores 78.1 points while outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per game.

Creighton scores 76.7 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than the 76.8 Marquette allows. Marquette averages 6.9 more points per game (78.1) than Creighton allows (71.2).

The Bluejays and Golden Eagles face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Dix is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bluejays, while averaging 12 points. Blake Harper is averaging 9.6 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Nigel James Jr. is averaging 11.3 points, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Golden Eagles. Chase Ross is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 5-5, averaging 75.2 points, 33.9 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 3-7, averaging 75.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

