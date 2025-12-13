Creighton faces Kansas State after Zediker’s 26-point game

Kansas State Wildcats (6-6) at Creighton Bluejays (4-4, 1-0 Big East) Omaha, Nebraska; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Creighton…

Kansas State Wildcats (6-6) at Creighton Bluejays (4-4, 1-0 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton plays Kansas State after Ava Zediker scored 26 points in Creighton’s 73-60 victory over the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

The Bluejays have gone 1-2 in home games. Creighton is sixth in the Big East in rebounding with 33.1 rebounds. Grace Boffeli leads the Bluejays with 8.9 boards.

The Wildcats are 1-1 in road games. Kansas State is 3-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Creighton averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 7.6 per game Kansas State gives up. Kansas State averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Creighton gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zediker is shooting 39.0% and averaging 12.4 points for the Bluejays. Neleigh Gessert is averaging 11.5 points.

Taryn Sides is shooting 44.2% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 14.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals. Jordan Speiser is averaging 9.3 points over the past 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.