Cox scores 29, Colgate knocks off Lafayette 85-77

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Jalen Cox scored 29 points, Sam Wright scored 20 points and added nine rebounds, and Colgate beat Lafayette 85-77 on Wednesday.

Cox shot 10 for 13 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Raiders (7-7, 1-0 Patriot League). Andrew Alekseyenko had 14 points and shot 4 for 11 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line.

Mark Butler finished with 19 points and two steals for the Leopards (3-11, 0-1). Caleb Williams added 17 points and seven rebounds for Lafayette. Andrew Phillips had 13 points.

Colgate entered halftime up 41-37. Cox had 11 first-half points. Ben Tweedy’s jump shot with 7:24 remaining in the second half gave Colgate the lead for good at 70-69.

