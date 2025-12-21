Counter’s 26 lead Charleston over Northern Kentucky 85-74

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Jlynn Counter’s 26 points helped Charleston defeat Northern Kentucky 85-74 on Sunday. Counter also added…

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Jlynn Counter’s 26 points helped Charleston defeat Northern Kentucky 85-74 on Sunday.

Counter also added 11 rebounds, six assists, and three steals for the Cougars (7-6). Connor Hickman scored 16 points, shooting 7 for 13, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc. Christian Reeves shot 4 of 7 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points, while adding 10 rebounds. Jaxon Prunty also scored 11 points.

The Norse (9-5) were led by Kael Robinson, who posted 22 points and nine rebounds. Northern Kentucky also got 20 points, six rebounds and two steals from Donovan Oday. Dan Gherezgher Jr. finished with 18 points and two steals.

Led by 11 first-half points from Prunty, Charleston carried a 40-30 lead into the break. Charleston pulled off the victory after a 9-0 second-half run erased a two-point deficit and gave them the lead at 74-67 with 5:10 remaining in the half. Counter scored 21 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

