Counter leads Charleston (SC) against Drexel after 26-point performance

Drexel Dragons (6-7) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (7-6)

Charleston, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -8.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) faces Drexel after Jlynn Counter scored 26 points in Charleston (SC)’s 85-74 victory over the Northern Kentucky Norse.

The Cougars are 4-2 in home games. Charleston (SC) has a 3-6 record against teams above .500.

The Dragons are 1-3 in road games. Drexel is fifth in the CAA with 11.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Villiam Garcia Adsten averaging 2.6.

Charleston (SC) is shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 43.8% Drexel allows to opponents. Drexel averages 71.7 points per game, 2.8 fewer than the 74.5 Charleston (SC) allows to opponents.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Counter is averaging 14.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and four assists for the Cougars. Connor Hickman is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

Shane Blakeney averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Dragons, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc. Kevon Vanderhorst is averaging 11.4 points and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Dragons: 5-5, averaging 69.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

