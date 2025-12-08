Coulibaly leads Rider against Bucknell after 20-point outing

Bucknell Bison (2-9) at Rider Broncs (1-7, 0-2 MAAC) Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rider faces…

Bucknell Bison (2-9) at Rider Broncs (1-7, 0-2 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rider faces Bucknell after AB Coulibaly scored 20 points in Rider’s 72-58 loss to the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

The Broncs are 1-1 in home games. Rider has a 1-5 record against teams over .500.

The Bison have gone 1-4 away from home. Bucknell has a 1-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Rider is shooting 37.0% from the field this season, 11.5 percentage points lower than the 48.5% Bucknell allows to opponents. Bucknell averages 67.5 points per game, 10.0 fewer points than the 77.5 Rider allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zion Cruz is scoring 11.1 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Broncs. Aasim Burton is averaging 11.1 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 35.2%.

Brandon McCreesh averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 7.4 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Amon Dorries is averaging 13.6 points over the past 10 games.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

