Coulibaly and Rider host Bucknell

Bucknell Bison (2-9) at Rider Broncs (1-7, 0-2 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -1.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rider hosts Bucknell after AB Coulibaly scored 20 points in Rider’s 72-58 loss to the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

The Broncs have gone 1-1 in home games. Rider has a 1-5 record against opponents over .500.

The Bison have gone 1-4 away from home. Bucknell is seventh in the Patriot League with 28.9 rebounds per game led by Grgur Brcic averaging 5.9.

Rider scores 61.4 points per game, 19.0 fewer points than the 80.4 Bucknell allows. Bucknell’s 40.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than Rider has allowed to its opponents (43.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Zion Cruz is scoring 11.1 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Broncs. Aasim Burton is averaging 11.1 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 35.2%.

Amon Dorries is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Bison. Achile Spadone is averaging 9.3 points and 4.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

