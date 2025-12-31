Cotton leads UT Rio Grande Valley against Nicholls State after 24-point game

Nicholls State Colonels (4-8, 3-0 Southland) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (5-7, 1-2 Southland) Edinburg, Texas; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.…

Nicholls State Colonels (4-8, 3-0 Southland) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (5-7, 1-2 Southland)

Edinburg, Texas; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vaqueros -3.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley hosts Nicholls State after Koree Cotton scored 24 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 85-69 loss to the New Orleans Privateers.

The Vaqueros are 3-2 in home games. UT Rio Grande Valley ranks ninth in the Southland with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Mustafo Vanjov averaging 3.0.

The Colonels are 3-0 against Southland opponents. Nicholls State allows 77.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.7 points per game.

UT Rio Grande Valley scores 77.1 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than the 77.3 Nicholls State allows. Nicholls State has shot at a 44.2% clip from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points above the 41.2% shooting opponents of UT Rio Grande Valley have averaged.

The Vaqueros and Colonels match up Wednesday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cotton is scoring 12.0 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Vaqueros. Marvin McGhee III is averaging nine points over the past 10 games.

Jaylen Searles is shooting 44.9% and averaging 13.4 points for the Colonels. Jalik Dunkley is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 4-6, averaging 74.9 points, 33.7 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Colonels: 4-6, averaging 79.9 points, 27.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 10.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

