Cotton and the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros host conference foe New Orleans

New Orleans Privateers (4-8, 1-1 Southland) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (5-6, 1-1 Southland) Edinburg, Texas; Monday, 7:30 p.m.…

New Orleans Privateers (4-8, 1-1 Southland) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (5-6, 1-1 Southland)

Edinburg, Texas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vaqueros -3.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Koree Cotton and UT Rio Grande Valley host Jakevion Buckley and New Orleans in Southland play Monday.

The Vaqueros are 3-1 in home games. UT Rio Grande Valley ranks second in the Southland with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Cotton averaging 4.4.

The Privateers have gone 1-1 against Southland opponents. New Orleans gives up 82.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 7.3 points per game.

UT Rio Grande Valley averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 8.7 per game New Orleans allows. New Orleans averages 5.4 more points per game (75.5) than UT Rio Grande Valley allows (70.1).

The Vaqueros and Privateers square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marvin McGhee III is scoring 12.1 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Vaqueros. Cotton is averaging 11.4 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Coleton Benson is averaging 14.3 points for the Privateers. Buckley is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 5-5, averaging 77.5 points, 35.5 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Privateers: 2-8, averaging 71.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.