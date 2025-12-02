Cottle leads Kennesaw State against Jackson State

Jackson State Tigers (1-6) at Kennesaw State Owls (5-2) Kennesaw, Georgia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -12.5;…

Jackson State Tigers (1-6) at Kennesaw State Owls (5-2)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -12.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State hosts Jackson State after Simeon Cottle scored 33 points in Kennesaw State’s 102-100 overtime win over the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

The Owls are 2-1 in home games. Kennesaw State ranks seventh in the CUSA with 14.7 assists per game led by Cottle averaging 2.9.

The Tigers are 1-5 on the road. Jackson State has a 0-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Kennesaw State scores 95.9 points per game, 4.6 more points than the 91.3 Jackson State allows. Jackson State averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Kennesaw State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cottle is shooting 46.8% and averaging 20.4 points for the Owls. Trey Simpson is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers.

Jayme Mitchell is averaging 14.3 points for the Tigers. Dorian McMillian is averaging 12.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

