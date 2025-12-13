Cotie McMahon’s 24-point, 11-rebound day lifts No. 17 Ole Miss to 86-52 win over Wofford

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Cotie McMahon racked up 24 points and Latasha Lattimore added 18 as No. 17 Ole Miss…

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Cotie McMahon racked up 24 points and Latasha Lattimore added 18 as No. 17 Ole Miss cruised past Wofford 86-52 on Saturday.

McMahon has scored 20 or more points in five of her first 10 games of the season and has reached double figures in every contest so far.

Lattimore and McMahon each grabbed 11 rebounds. Sira Thienou led with 12 rebounds as Ole Miss was dominant on the boards, 53-27.

The Rebels (9-1) took the lead 21 seconds into the game on a McMahon layup and didn’t trail the rest of the way. They took a 41-24 lead into halftime.

The Terriers (4-6) were led by Toni Warren’s 15 points, and Queen Ikhiuwu added 14 points. Wofford struggled from the field, shooting 35% and just 13% (1-of-8) from beyond the arc.

Christeen Iwuala added 13 points for Ole Miss.

The Rebels are off to their best start since the 2021-22 season, when they started 13-1 and reached the NCAA tournament.

Up next

Ole Miss hosts South Carolina State on Sunday.

Wofford visits East Carolina on Wednesday.

