Cornell visits George Mason after Mincy’s 25-point game

Cornell Big Red (5-2) at George Mason Patriots (8-0)

Fairfax, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason hosts Cornell after Kory Mincy scored 25 points in George Mason’s 82-66 victory against the James Madison Dukes.

The Patriots have gone 6-0 at home. George Mason is 6-0 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Big Red are 2-2 in road games. Cornell is second in the Ivy League with 27.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Kasper Sepp averaging 5.1.

George Mason makes 48.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than Cornell has allowed to its opponents (44.2%). Cornell averages 15.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 8.3 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game George Mason gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mincy is shooting 55.2% and averaging 19.6 points for the Patriots. Jahari Long is averaging 12.3 points.

Cooper Noard is averaging 21.7 points for the Big Red. Adam Tsang Hinton is averaging 13.4 points.

