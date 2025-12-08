Cornell Big Red face the Army Black Knights on 3-game slide

Army Black Knights (7-2) at Cornell Big Red (4-6) Ithaca, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cornell will…

Army Black Knights (7-2) at Cornell Big Red (4-6)

Ithaca, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell will try to break its three-game losing streak when the Big Red play Army.

The Big Red have gone 1-2 in home games. Cornell averages 13.8 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Black Knights are 3-2 on the road. Army is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Cornell scores 51.5 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 57.2 Army gives up. Army averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Cornell gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emily Pape averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Red, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 29.9% from beyond the arc. Rachel Kaus is shooting 46.5% and averaging 11.7 points.

Reese Ericson averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Knights, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc. Kya Smith is averaging 16 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.1 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.