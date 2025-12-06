Corey Hadnot II scores 25 as Purdue Fort Wayne holds off Northern Kentucky 79-77

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Corey Hadnot II’s 25 points helped Purdue Fort Wayne hold off Northern Kentucky 79-77 on…

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Corey Hadnot II’s 25 points helped Purdue Fort Wayne hold off Northern Kentucky 79-77 on Saturday, snapping the Norse’s six-game win streak.

Hadnot added four steals for the Mastodons (5-6, 1-1 Horizon League). DeAndre Craig shot 5 of 11 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to add 16 points. Mikale Stevenson scored 11.

Dan Gherezgher Jr. led the Norse (7-3, 1-1) with 27 points and seven rebounds. Kael Robinson added 26 points and seven rebounds. LJ Wells totaled 14 points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

