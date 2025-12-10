Corbitt leads Chattanooga against Tennessee State after 30-point performance

Chattanooga Mocs (5-5) at Tennessee State Lady Tigers (1-7) Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga visits Tennessee…

Chattanooga Mocs (5-5) at Tennessee State Lady Tigers (1-7)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga visits Tennessee State after Gianna Corbitt scored 30 points in Chattanooga’s 78-73 win against the Bellarmine Knights.

The Lady Tigers have gone 1-2 at home. Tennessee State ranks third in the OVC with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Kiki Roberts averaging 3.1.

The Mocs are 1-2 in road games. Chattanooga ranks third in the SoCon shooting 30.8% from 3-point range.

Tennessee State is shooting 35.5% from the field this season, 7.0 percentage points lower than the 42.5% Chattanooga allows to opponents. Chattanooga averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.0 per game Tennessee State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaniya Webb averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Tigers, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 30.2% from beyond the arc. Somah Kamara is shooting 33.7% and averaging 9.9 points.

Corbitt averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Mocs, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc. Caia Elisaldez is averaging 14.3 points and 4.9 assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.