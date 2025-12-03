Copeland leads NC State against No. 20 Auburn after 28-point outing

NC State Wolfpack (5-2) at Auburn Tigers (6-2) Auburn, Alabama; Wednesday, 9:15 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -6.5; over/under…

NC State Wolfpack (5-2) at Auburn Tigers (6-2)

Auburn, Alabama; Wednesday, 9:15 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -6.5; over/under is 165.5

BOTTOM LINE: NC State takes on No. 20 Auburn after Quadir Copeland scored 28 points in NC State’s 102-97 loss to the Texas Longhorns.

The Tigers have gone 4-0 at home. Auburn has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Wolfpack play their first true road game after going 5-2 with a 1-2 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. NC State scores 93.6 points while outscoring opponents by 17.0 points per game.

Auburn averages 88.5 points, 11.9 more per game than the 76.6 NC State gives up. NC State scores 19.0 more points per game (93.6) than Auburn allows (74.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Keyshawn Hall is shooting 46.3% and averaging 20.9 points for the Tigers. Tahaad Pettiford is averaging 15.1 points.

Darrion Williams is averaging 18.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Wolfpack. Paul McNeil is averaging 14.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

