Cooper, Thomas post double-doubles in Louisiana Tech’s 90-37 victory over D-II’s Dallas Christian

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Kaden Cooper and Avery Thomas posted double-doubles to power Louisiana Tech to a 90-37 victory over Division II member Dallas Christian on Monday.

Cooper finished with 24 points and 13 rebounds for the Bulldogs (7-4). Thomas totaled 16 points, 15 rebounds and three steals. Keegan Rowell added 10 points.

Carlas Canady, Ayo Awoyomi and Seth Mays all scored seven to lead the Crusaders.

Louisiana Tech took the lead with 16:44 left in the first half and did not trail again. Cooper had 16 points in the first half as the Bulldogs took a 47-17 lead into the break.

