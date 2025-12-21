Cooper Noard scores 25 to lead Cornell over Albany 83-75

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Cooper Noard scored 25 points as Cornell beat Albany 83-75 on Sunday. Noard shot 8 of…

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Cooper Noard scored 25 points as Cornell beat Albany 83-75 on Sunday.

Noard shot 8 of 10 from the field, including 5 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Big Red (6-5). Jake Fiegen scored 15 points, shooting 5 for 9, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc. Josh Baldwin went 3 of 7 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with nine points.

The Great Danes (4-10) were led in scoring by Amir Lindsey, who finished with 23 points and four assists. Albany (NY) also got 18 points from Jaden Kempson. Isaac Abidde finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.