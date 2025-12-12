Cooper leads Wright State against Marshall after 23-point game

Wright State Raiders (5-5, 1-1 Horizon League) at Marshall Thundering Herd (6-4) Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wright State Raiders (5-5, 1-1 Horizon League) at Marshall Thundering Herd (6-4)

Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State visits Marshall after Michael Cooper scored 23 points in Wright State’s 86-58 victory against the Green Bay Phoenix.

The Thundering Herd are 4-1 in home games. Marshall ranks eighth in the Sun Belt with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Matt Van Komen averaging 2.8.

The Raiders are 1-3 on the road. Wright State ranks sixth in the Horizon League shooting 35.3% from 3-point range.

Marshall makes 46.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Wright State has allowed to its opponents (43.4%). Wright State averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Marshall allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Speer is scoring 14.0 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Thundering Herd. Wyatt Fricks is averaging 13.2 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 53.1%.

Cooper is averaging 14.6 points for the Raiders. Michael Imariagbe is averaging 11.4 points.

