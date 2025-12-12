Cooper leads Louisiana Tech against Louisiana after 20-point game

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (1-9) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (5-3) Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech hosts…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (1-9) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (5-3)

Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech hosts Louisiana after Kaden Cooper scored 20 points in Louisiana Tech’s 89-37 win over the Ecclesia Royals.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-0 in home games. Louisiana Tech ranks fifth in the CUSA with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Cooper averaging 2.3.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 0-6 on the road. Louisiana has a 0-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Louisiana Tech scores 72.3 points per game, 0.6 more points than the 71.7 Louisiana gives up. Louisiana averages 57.4 points per game, 1.1 fewer than the 58.5 Louisiana Tech gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Bates averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc. Cooper is shooting 52.2% and averaging 10.9 points.

Jaxon Olvera is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Ragin’ Cajuns, while averaging 12.7 points. Dorian Finister is averaging 11.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

