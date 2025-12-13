Cooke leads West Virginia against Texas A&M after 23-point showing

West Virginia Mountaineers (9-2) at Texas A&M Aggies (6-1) College Station, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia…

West Virginia Mountaineers (9-2) at Texas A&M Aggies (6-1)

College Station, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia faces Texas A&M after Gia Cooke scored 23 points in West Virginia’s 82-50 victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Aggies have gone 3-0 at home. Texas A&M is 5-0 against opponents with a winning record.

The Mountaineers play their first true road game after going 9-2 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. West Virginia scores 82.5 points and has outscored opponents by 25.9 points per game.

Texas A&M averages 72.3 points, 15.7 more per game than the 56.6 West Virginia gives up. West Virginia averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Texas A&M allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ny’Ceara Pryor is shooting 44.3% and averaging 17.0 points for the Aggies. Jordan Webster is averaging 7.1 points.

Cooke is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 1.6 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Sydney Shaw is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

