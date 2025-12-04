Cooke leads No. 25 West Virginia against Mercyhurst after 20-point game

Mercyhurst Lakers (0-7) at West Virginia Mountaineers (6-2) Morgantown, West Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 West…

Mercyhurst Lakers (0-7) at West Virginia Mountaineers (6-2)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 West Virginia hosts Mercyhurst after Gia Cooke scored 20 points in West Virginia’s 81-59 loss to the Villanova Wildcats.

The Mountaineers have gone 4-1 in home games. West Virginia is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Lakers are 0-4 in road games. Mercyhurst has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

West Virginia is shooting 46.0% from the field this season, 9.1 percentage points lower than the 55.1% Mercyhurst allows to opponents. Mercyhurst’s 33.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.0 percentage points lower than West Virginia has given up to its opponents (40.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Cooke is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Sydney Shaw is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers.

Jenna Van Schaik is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Lakers. Lena Walz is averaging 13.0 points and 3.7 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.