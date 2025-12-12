Cook, San Francisco Dons to face the Saint Louis Billikens

San Francisco Dons (6-4) at Saint Louis Billikens (8-1) St. Louis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco heads…

San Francisco Dons (6-4) at Saint Louis Billikens (8-1)

St. Louis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco heads to Saint Louis for a Division 1 Division matchup Saturday.

The Billikens are 6-0 on their home court. Saint Louis is the A-10 leader with 40.8 rebounds per game led by Dion Brown averaging 6.7.

The Dons are 0-1 on the road. San Francisco is fifth in the WCC with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by David Fuchs averaging 5.0.

Saint Louis averages 91.6 points, 23.7 more per game than the 67.9 San Francisco allows. San Francisco has shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 8.1 percentage points higher than the 37.2% shooting opponents of Saint Louis have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robbie Avila is scoring 12.4 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Billikens. Brown is averaging 12.4 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 64.3%.

Ryan Beasley is averaging 13 points for the Dons. Mookie Cook is averaging 11.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

