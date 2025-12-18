Conyers’ 15 lead Charlotte past Lafayette 81-67

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Arden Conyers scored 15 points as Charlotte beat Lafayette 81-67 on Thursday. Conyers shot 5 for…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Arden Conyers scored 15 points as Charlotte beat Lafayette 81-67 on Thursday.

Conyers shot 5 for 10 from beyond the arc for the 49ers (5-7). Damoni Harrison scored 12 points, shooting 4 for 6 from beyond the arc. Kuluel Mading finished 3 of 4 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Andrew Phillips finished with 16 points for the Leopards (3-9). Lafayette also got 12 points from both Christian Humphrey and Caleb Williams.

Charlotte took the lead for good with 13:43 left in the first half. The score was 36-22 at halftime, with Conyers racking up nine points. Charlotte extended its lead to 61-39 during the second half, fueled by a 14-2 scoring run.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.