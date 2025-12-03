Conwell leads No. 6 Louisville against No. 25 Arkansas

Louisville Cardinals (7-0) at Arkansas Razorbacks (5-2) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Wednesday, 7:15 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -2.5; over/under is…

Louisville Cardinals (7-0) at Arkansas Razorbacks (5-2)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Wednesday, 7:15 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -2.5; over/under is 165.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Louisville takes on No. 25 Arkansas after Ryan Conwell scored 32 points in Louisville’s 104-47 victory over the NJIT Highlanders.

The Razorbacks are 5-0 in home games. Arkansas averages 88.1 points while outscoring opponents by 16.5 points per game.

The Cardinals play their first true road game after going 7-0 to start the season. Louisville is the ACC leader with 30.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Khani Rooths averaging 4.9.

Arkansas averages 88.1 points, 25.1 more per game than the 63.0 Louisville gives up. Louisville has shot at a 48.1% clip from the field this season, 8.1 percentage points higher than the 40.0% shooting opponents of Arkansas have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meleek Thomas is shooting 41.6% and averaging 17.6 points for the Razorbacks. Darius Acuff Jr. is averaging 17.4 points.

Conwell is scoring 20.1 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Cardinals. Mikel Brown Jr. is averaging 17.0 points.

