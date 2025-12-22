Compton scores 21 off the bench as San Diego State beats Whittier 121-59

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Pharaoh Compton helped lead San Diego State over Whittier on Monday with 21 points off of…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Pharaoh Compton helped lead San Diego State over Whittier on Monday with 21 points off of the bench in a 121-59 win.

Compton shot 9 of 14 and added eight rebounds for the Aztecs (7-4), who had six players in double figures against their Division III opponents. Tae Simmons and Magoon Gwath each scored 15 points. Simmons added seven rebounds while going 6 of 7 from the field.

Jeremiah Oden added 14 points and six rebounds off the bench. Miles Heide added 12 points and Reese Dixon-Waters had 10.

Bryce Whitaker finished with 13 points on 5-of-10 shooting for the Poets (7-3).

San Diego State took the lead for good within the first two minutes of the game. The score was 62-30 at halftime, with Compton racking up 15 points.

The Aztecs extended their lead to 81-34 during the second half, fueled by a 13-0 scoring run. Gwath scored a team-high nine points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

