Compton leads San Diego State against San Jose State after 21-point performance

San Diego State Aztecs (7-4, 1-0 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (5-7, 0-1 MWC) San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10…

San Diego State Aztecs (7-4, 1-0 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (5-7, 0-1 MWC)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aztecs -10.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State visits San Jose State after Pharaoh Compton scored 21 points in San Diego State’s 121-59 victory against the Whittier Poets.

The Spartans are 4-2 on their home court. San Jose State is 0-7 against opponents over .500.

The Aztecs play their first true road game after going 7-4 with a 1-3 record in neutral-site games to start the season. San Diego State scores 82.0 points and has outscored opponents by 9.5 points per game.

San Jose State scores 74.8 points per game, 2.3 more points than the 72.5 San Diego State gives up. San Diego State has shot at a 47.6% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points greater than the 47.0% shooting opponents of San Jose State have averaged.

The Spartans and Aztecs square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colby Garland is averaging 19.6 points and 4.4 assists for the Spartans. Yaphet Moundi is averaging 14.2 points and 8.0 rebounds while shooting 51.2% over the last 10 games.

BJ Davis is scoring 11.7 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Aztecs. Reese Dixon-Waters is averaging 10.6 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 5-5, averaging 74.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Aztecs: 6-4, averaging 82.5 points, 33.5 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.