Comer scores 24, Nevada knocks off Boise State 81-66 in Mountain West Conference opener

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Tayshawn Comer scored 24 points as Nevada beat Boise State 81-66 on Saturday in a Mountain West Conference opener.

Comer shot 5 of 9 from the field and 13 of 14 from the free-throw line for the Wolf Pack (9-3, 1-0). Elijah Price scored 11 points and added six rebounds and three steals. Peyton White shot 3 for 6 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with nine points.

The Broncos (8-4, 0-1) were led in scoring by Andrew Meadow, who finished with 16 points. Dominic Parolin added 13 points and 10 rebounds for Boise State. Spencer Ahrens had 11 points.

Nevada took the lead for good with 15:36 left in the first half. The score was 36-26 at halftime, with Comer racking up 11 points. Nevada pulled away with a 12-1 run in the second half to extend a 12-point lead to 23 points. They outscored Boise State by five points in the final half, as Comer led the way with a team-high 13 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

