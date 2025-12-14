Comer scores 16, Nevada beats Duquesne 78-75

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Tayshawn Comer scored 16 points, which included the go-ahead layup with a little more than a…

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Tayshawn Comer scored 16 points, which included the go-ahead layup with a little more than a minute to play, and Nevada beat Duquesne 78-75 on Saturday night.

Peyton White scored 12 points for Nevada (8-3). Elijah Price added 10 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

Tarence Guinyard hit five 3-pointers and led Duquesne (6-5) with 21 points. Jimmie Williams scored 14 points and Jakub Necas added 10 rebounds to go with seven points and four assists.

