Colvin leads Wake Forest against NC State after 20-point game

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-4) at NC State Wolfpack (9-4)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolfpack -9.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest plays NC State after Myles Colvin scored 20 points in Wake Forest’s 98-67 loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Wolfpack have gone 7-1 at home. NC State scores 88.3 points and has outscored opponents by 16.1 points per game.

The Demon Deacons play their first true road game after going 9-4 with a 2-2 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Wake Forest has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

NC State averages 11.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 8.6 per game Wake Forest allows. Wake Forest has shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points higher than the 42.3% shooting opponents of NC State have averaged.

The Wolfpack and Demon Deacons match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darrion Williams is averaging 14.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Wolfpack. Paul McNeil is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Juke Harris averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Demon Deacons, scoring 19.9 points while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc. Colvin is averaging 15.4 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolfpack: 6-4, averaging 83.0 points, 33.6 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 7-3, averaging 83.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

