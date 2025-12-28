Columbia wins 90-82 over North Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Kenny Noland had 27 points in Columbia’s 90-82 victory over North Florida on Sunday. Noland shot…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Kenny Noland had 27 points in Columbia’s 90-82 victory over North Florida on Sunday.

Noland shot 9 of 15 from the field, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the free-throw line for the Lions (10-3). Miles Franklin scored 19 points and added seven rebounds. Blair Thompson shot 3 for 6 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Ospreys (2-11) were led by Kamrin Oriol, who posted 24 points and five assists. Kent Jackson added 18 points for North Florida. Dalton Gayman also had 16 points. The loss is the sixth in a row for the Ospreys.

