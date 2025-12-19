Columbia Lions play the UTSA Roadrunners on 3-game win streak

UTSA Roadrunners (5-5) at Columbia Lions (7-4) New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Columbia comes into a matchup…

UTSA Roadrunners (5-5) at Columbia Lions (7-4)

New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia comes into a matchup with UTSA as winners of three consecutive games.

The Lions are 2-2 on their home court. Columbia ranks fourth in the Ivy League in rebounding averaging 32.5 rebounds. Perri Page paces the Lions with 6.7 boards.

The Roadrunners have gone 1-3 away from home. UTSA is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Columbia’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game UTSA allows. UTSA averages 60.7 points per game, 4.8 fewer than the 65.5 Columbia allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Weiss is averaging 18.3 points and 1.8 steals for the Lions. Page is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Cheyenne Rowe is averaging 12.1 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Roadrunners. Damara Allen is averaging 9.5 points.

