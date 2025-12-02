Columbia Lions play the Hofstra Pride on 6-game win streak

Hofstra Pride (5-3) at Columbia Lions (7-1) New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Columbia heads into a matchup…

Hofstra Pride (5-3) at Columbia Lions (7-1)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia heads into a matchup against Hofstra as winners of six straight games.

The Lions have gone 4-0 in home games. Columbia is fifth in the Ivy League scoring 81.0 points while shooting 50.4% from the field.

The Pride have gone 2-3 away from home. Hofstra is fifth in the CAA scoring 77.9 points per game and is shooting 46.0%.

Columbia averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Hofstra gives up. Hofstra averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Columbia gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenny Noland is scoring 17.0 points per game with 1.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Lions. Blair Thompson is averaging 10.5 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 50.0%.

Cruz Davis is averaging 19 points and 5.3 assists for the Pride. Preston Edmead is averaging 14.9 points.

