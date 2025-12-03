Columbia Lions play the Hofstra Pride on 6-game win streak

Hofstra Pride (5-3) at Columbia Lions (7-1) New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -1.5; over/under is…

Hofstra Pride (5-3) at Columbia Lions (7-1)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -1.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia will look to keep its six-game win streak intact when the Lions take on Hofstra.

The Lions have gone 4-0 at home. Columbia averages 81.0 points while outscoring opponents by 15.9 points per game.

The Pride are 2-3 on the road. Hofstra ranks third in the CAA with 15.1 assists per game led by Preston Edmead averaging 5.9.

Columbia makes 50.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.1 percentage points higher than Hofstra has allowed to its opponents (40.3%). Hofstra has shot at a 46.0% rate from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points above the 39.7% shooting opponents of Columbia have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenny Noland is shooting 47.5% and averaging 17.0 points for the Lions. Blair Thompson is averaging 10.5 points.

Cruz Davis is shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Pride, while averaging 19 points and 5.3 assists. Edmead is averaging 14.9 points and 5.9 assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.