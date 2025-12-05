Columbia Lions play the Albany (NY) Great Danes on 7-game win streak

Albany (NY) Great Danes (2-6) at Columbia Lions (8-1) New York; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Columbia is looking…

Albany (NY) Great Danes (2-6) at Columbia Lions (8-1)

New York; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia is looking to keep its seven-game win streak alive when the Lions take on Albany (NY).

The Lions are 5-0 in home games. Columbia is the Ivy League leader with 39.1 rebounds per game led by Blair Thompson averaging 5.8.

The Great Danes have gone 0-4 away from home. Albany (NY) leads the America East with 14.8 assists. Amir Lindsey paces the Great Danes with 3.9.

Columbia makes 49.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than Albany (NY) has allowed to its opponents (43.7%). Albany (NY) averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Columbia gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenny Noland is scoring 17.2 points per game with 2.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Lions. Thompson is averaging 10.6 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 50.0%.

Lindsey is averaging 15.3 points and 3.9 assists for the Great Danes. Zach Matulu is averaging 12.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

