Columbia Lions play the Albany (NY) Great Danes on 7-game win streak

Albany (NY) Great Danes (2-6) at Columbia Lions (8-1) New York; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -13.5;…

Albany (NY) Great Danes (2-6) at Columbia Lions (8-1)

New York; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -13.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia will try to extend its seven-game win streak with a victory over Albany (NY).

The Lions are 5-0 on their home court. Columbia has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Great Danes are 0-4 on the road. Albany (NY) ranks third in the America East with 32.9 rebounds per game led by Okechukwu Okeke averaging 5.8.

Columbia makes 49.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than Albany (NY) has allowed to its opponents (43.7%). Albany (NY) averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Columbia allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenny Noland averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 17.2 points while shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc. Blair Thompson is shooting 50.0% and averaging 10.6 points.

Amir Lindsey is shooting 44.1% and averaging 15.3 points for the Great Danes. Zach Matulu is averaging 12.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.