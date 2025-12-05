Colorado visits Pascarelli and Colorado State

Colorado Buffaloes (8-0) at Colorado State Rams (6-2) Fort Collins, Colorado; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State faces…

Colorado Buffaloes (8-0) at Colorado State Rams (6-2)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State faces Colorado after Josh Pascarelli scored 28 points in Colorado State’s 83-68 win against the South Florida Bulls.

The Rams have gone 3-1 in home games. Colorado State scores 84.0 points and has outscored opponents by 12.6 points per game.

The Buffaloes play their first true road game after going 8-0 to begin the season. Colorado ranks ninth in the Big 12 with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Bangot Dak averaging 2.3.

Colorado State makes 52.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.6 percentage points higher than Colorado has allowed to its opponents (44.8%). Colorado averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Colorado State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Jorgensen is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Rams. Pascarelli is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers.

Isaiah Johnson is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Buffaloes. Sebastian Rancik is averaging 13.0 points and 5.4 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

