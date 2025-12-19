Colorado State visits Utah State following Collins’ 20-point showing

Colorado State Rams (9-2) at Utah State Aggies (9-1) Logan, Utah; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Utah State hosts…

Colorado State Rams (9-2) at Utah State Aggies (9-1)

Logan, Utah; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State hosts Colorado State after Michael Collins Jr. scored 20 points in Utah State’s 83-78 victory against the Illinois State Redbirds.

The Aggies are 4-0 on their home court. Utah State is 7-1 against opponents with a winning record.

The Rams are 1-0 on the road. Colorado State is first in college basketball averaging 11.8 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 44.7% from downtown. Josh Pascarelli leads the team averaging 3.5 makes while shooting 52.7% from 3-point range.

Utah State’s average of 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Colorado State gives up. Colorado State has shot at a 54.3% clip from the field this season, 13.3 percentage points above the 41.0% shooting opponents of Utah State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collins is shooting 57.0% and averaging 20.6 points for the Aggies. Kolby King is averaging 8.7 points.

Jevin Muniz is averaging 8.1 points and 5.1 assists for the Rams. Pascarelli is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

