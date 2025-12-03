Colorado State puts home win streak on the line against Utah

Utah Utes (5-3) at Colorado State Rams (7-1) Fort Collins, Colorado; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State will…

Utah Utes (5-3) at Colorado State Rams (7-1)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State will try to keep its five-game home win streak intact when the Rams take on Utah.

The Rams are 4-0 in home games. Colorado State has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Utes are 2-0 on the road. Utah ranks fifth in the Big 12 with 17.3 assists per game led by LA Sneed averaging 3.4.

Colorado State makes 45.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.2 percentage points higher than Utah has allowed to its opponents (35.4%). Utah scores 16.0 more points per game (68.4) than Colorado State allows (52.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: McKenna Murphy averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 9.5 points while shooting 47.8% from beyond the arc. Lexus Bargesser is shooting 57.1% and averaging 15.6 points.

Maty Wilke averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Utes, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc. Lani White is averaging 12 points and 5.6 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.