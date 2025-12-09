Colorado State hosts Dartmouth after Pascarelli’s 26-point performance

Dartmouth Big Green (3-4) at Colorado State Rams (7-2) Fort Collins, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams…

Dartmouth Big Green (3-4) at Colorado State Rams (7-2)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -19.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State takes on Dartmouth after Josh Pascarelli scored 26 points in Colorado State’s 91-86 win against the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Rams have gone 4-1 in home games. Colorado State averages 84.8 points while outscoring opponents by 11.8 points per game.

The Big Green are 1-2 on the road. Dartmouth is second in the Ivy League with 35.6 rebounds per game led by Brandon Mitchell-Day averaging 8.9.

Colorado State averages 12.4 made 3-pointers per game, 5.3 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Dartmouth allows. Dartmouth scores 6.6 more points per game (79.6) than Colorado State allows to opponents (73.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Pascarelli is shooting 54.3% and averaging 15.7 points for the Rams. Brandon Rechsteiner is averaging 11.4 points.

Jayden Williams averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Green, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc. Kareem Thomas is averaging 20 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

